Modiv Inc (NYSE:MDV) CFO Raymond J. Pacini Buys 1,000 Shares of Stock

Modiv Inc (NYSE:MDV – Get Rating) CFO Raymond J. Pacini acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.25 per share, for a total transaction of $17,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
NYSE MDV opened at $17.53 on Wednesday. Modiv Inc has a 12 month low of $15.01 and a 12 month high of $89.99.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.0958 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th.
Modiv Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust which acquires, owns and manages single-tenant net-lease industrial, retail and office real estate. Modiv Inc is based in NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.
