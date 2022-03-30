Modiv (NYSE:MDV) Research Coverage Started at B. Riley

Investment analysts at B. Riley began coverage on shares of Modiv (NYSE:MDV – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:MDV opened at $17.53 on Wednesday. Modiv has a one year low of $15.01 and a one year high of $89.99.

Get Modiv alerts:

In other Modiv news, CEO Aaron Scott Halfacre purchased 8,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.65 per share, with a total value of $142,047.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders purchased 9,049 shares of company stock valued at $159,314.

Modiv Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust which acquires, owns and manages single-tenant net-lease industrial, retail and office real estate. Modiv Inc is based in NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Modiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.