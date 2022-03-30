Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Molecular Templates had a negative return on equity of 89.62% and a negative net margin of 214.51%.

Shares of MTEM traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.38. 374,290 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,182. The company has a market cap of $190.31 million, a PE ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.21. Molecular Templates has a 52-week low of $2.22 and a 52-week high of $12.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.74.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MTEM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Molecular Templates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays lowered their price target on Molecular Templates from $8.00 to $4.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.04 per share, with a total value of $808,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 27.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTEM. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Molecular Templates by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,850,901 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,175,000 after buying an additional 228,321 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Molecular Templates by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 683,792 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after buying an additional 26,884 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Molecular Templates by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 406,861 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after buying an additional 77,381 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Molecular Templates by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 24,710 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Molecular Templates by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 149,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 19,167 shares during the period. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Molecular Templates, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancers and other serious diseases. It utilizes its proprietary biologic drug platform to design and generate engineered toxin bodies, or ETBs. The company was founded by Eric E.

