monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Shares Gap Down to $167.44

monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $167.44, but opened at $162.34. monday.com shares last traded at $170.75, with a volume of 3,824 shares.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on monday.com from $430.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on monday.com from $430.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on monday.com from $420.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut monday.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on monday.com from $325.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, monday.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $295.07.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $276.03.

monday.com ( NASDAQ:MNDY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $95.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.80 million. monday.com had a negative return on equity of 27.33% and a negative net margin of 41.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.64) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that monday.com Ltd. will post -5.71 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of monday.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of monday.com during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of monday.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of monday.com during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of monday.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. 60.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY)

monday.com Ltd. develops and markets a team management platform for organizations and businesses. The company provides an online project management tool for topic based internal company communication and information sharing. It serves academic institutions, manufacturing companies, and the hospitality industry.

