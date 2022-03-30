Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (LON:MONY) Increases Dividend to GBX 8.61 Per Share

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (LON:MONY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of GBX 8.61 ($0.11) per share on Thursday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Moneysupermarket.com Group’s previous dividend of $3.10. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Moneysupermarket.com Group stock opened at GBX 199.05 ($2.61) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £1.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 198.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 209.49. Moneysupermarket.com Group has a 52 week low of GBX 182.19 ($2.39) and a 52 week high of GBX 281.75 ($3.69).

In related news, insider Robin Freestone purchased 51,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 194 ($2.54) per share, for a total transaction of £99,304.72 ($130,082.16).

MONY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.41) target price on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.06) target price on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 240 ($3.14) price objective on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 285.63 ($3.74).

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison website in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, and Other segments. It offers online and app-based tools to save money on their household bills across insurance, money, and home service channels under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and compares travel deals, including holidays, flights, car hire, and hotels, as well as provides tips, tricks, inspiration, and guidance on booking a holiday during COVID-19 under the TravelSupermarket brand.

