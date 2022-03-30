MoonTrust One Day Volume Tops $4,084.00 (MNTT)

MoonTrust (MNTT) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 30th. One MoonTrust coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, MoonTrust has traded up 16.5% against the US dollar. MoonTrust has a total market cap of $727,845.58 and $4,084.00 worth of MoonTrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.40 or 0.00047744 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,380.24 or 0.07203698 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47,069.94 or 1.00311614 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.80 or 0.00054986 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About MoonTrust

MoonTrust’s total supply is 974,750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 699,500,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for MoonTrust is https://reddit.com/r/moontrust and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MoonTrust’s official Twitter account is @MoonTrustTeam

MoonTrust Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonTrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MoonTrust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MoonTrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

