Morgan Stanley Cuts Worldline (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) Price Target to €49.00

Worldline (OTCMKTS:WRDLY – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from €60.00 ($65.93) to €49.00 ($53.85) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

WRDLY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Worldline from €78.00 ($85.71) to €64.00 ($70.33) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Worldline in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Worldline from €74.00 ($81.32) to €65.00 ($71.43) in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.33.

Worldline stock opened at $23.83 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.04 and its 200-day moving average is $29.10. Worldline has a fifty-two week low of $19.98 and a fifty-two week high of $50.86.

Worldline SA engages in the provision of payment and transactional services. The firm serves the retails and merchants, financial institutions, manufacturing, transport, and public sectors. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Financial Services, and Mobility and e-Transactional Services.

