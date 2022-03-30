Morgan Stanley Downgrades Citigroup (NYSE:C) to Underweight

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $60.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $75.00. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.25% from the company’s current price.

C has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Citigroup from $80.50 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $81.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Citigroup from $120.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Citigroup from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Citigroup from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.75.

Shares of C opened at $56.47 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.69. Citigroup has a 1 year low of $53.83 and a 1 year high of $80.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.78 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 27.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $1,014,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of C. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3,181.8% during the 3rd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 91.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. 72.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

