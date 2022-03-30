Morgan Stanley Lowers Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Price Target to $428.00

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $508.00 to $428.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 35.41% from the stock’s previous close.

SBNY has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Signature Bank from $387.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Signature Bank from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Stephens lifted their price target on Signature Bank from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Signature Bank from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Signature Bank from $445.00 to $430.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $379.62.

SBNY opened at $316.07 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $318.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $313.65. Signature Bank has a twelve month low of $207.86 and a twelve month high of $374.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $19.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.81.

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.37. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 39.74%. The firm had revenue of $569.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.26 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 19.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Signature Bank by 328.2% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 362,905 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $98,812,000 after acquiring an additional 278,159 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Signature Bank by 3.2% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 59,542 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Signature Bank by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,696 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. grew its position in Signature Bank by 30.7% in the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 146,548 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,901,000 after acquiring an additional 34,387 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP grew its position in Signature Bank by 168.1% in the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 3,517 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

