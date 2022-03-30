Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (MAB1) to Issue Dividend of GBX 14.70 on May 30th

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1 – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, March 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 14.70 ($0.19) per share on Monday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This is a boost from Mortgage Advice Bureau’s previous dividend of $13.40. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of MAB1 opened at GBX 1,150.55 ($15.07) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,193.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,295.04. The stock has a market cap of £612.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.58. Mortgage Advice Bureau has a 52 week low of GBX 1,014.55 ($13.29) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,500 ($19.65).

In other news, insider Lucy Tilley purchased 20 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,435 ($18.80) per share, with a total value of £287 ($375.95). Also, insider Nathan James McLean Imlach acquired 126 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,330 ($17.42) per share, with a total value of £1,675.80 ($2,195.18). Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 343 shares of company stock valued at $422,075.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice services in the United Kingdom. The company provides advice on approximately 12,000 residential and buy-to-let mortgage products through mortgage intermediaries. It also offers advice on protection and general insurance products.

