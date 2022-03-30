Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:MCAE) Short Interest Update

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:MCAE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decrease of 31.8% from the February 28th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NASDAQ MCAE traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.89. 325 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,409. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.91 and its 200-day moving average is $9.88. Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III has a twelve month low of $9.37 and a twelve month high of $10.13.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III in the third quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III in the third quarter valued at approximately $199,000. RPO LLC bought a new stake in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $454,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III in the third quarter valued at approximately $491,000.

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on private companies in North America. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

