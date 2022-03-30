Mountain Province Diamonds (TSE:MPVD) Reaches New 1-Year High at $0.95

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. (TSE:MPVD – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.95 and last traded at C$0.94, with a volume of 106276 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.95.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 355.35, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of C$198.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31.

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc, through its subsidiaries, focuses on the mining and marketing of rough diamonds worldwide. Its primary asset is its 49% interest in the Gahcho KuÃ© diamond mine comprising four mining leases covering an area of 10,353 hectares; and holds a 100% interest in the Kennady North project consisting of 22 federal leases and 97 claims covering an area of 106,202 hectares located in the Northwest Territories, Canada.

