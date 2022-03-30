Mountain Province Diamonds (TSE:MPVD) Reaches New 1-Year High at $0.95

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. (TSE:MPVD – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.95 and last traded at C$0.94, with a volume of 106276 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.95.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 355.35, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of C$198.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31.
Mountain Province Diamonds Company Profile (TSE:MPVD)
Further Reading
- RH Puts The Fear Of Inflation Into The Market
- 3 ESG Friendly Stocks Poised for Green Returns
- Ford Insider Bets Big, Buys More Shares
- 3 Clean Energy Stocks to Buy for a Green Future
- Lululemon Impresses Wall Street, Get Ready To Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Mountain Province Diamonds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mountain Province Diamonds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.