MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.25 Per Share

Brokerages expect MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) to report earnings of $1.25 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for MSC Industrial Direct’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.23 and the highest is $1.26. MSC Industrial Direct posted earnings of $1.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct will report full year earnings of $5.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.64 to $6.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $6.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.95 to $6.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover MSC Industrial Direct.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MSC Industrial Direct currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.71.

In related news, EVP Steven N. Baruch sold 15,188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.95, for a total value of $1,275,032.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 28.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MSM. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 401.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 71.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. 75.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSM stock opened at $82.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.01. MSC Industrial Direct has a one year low of $74.20 and a one year high of $96.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 12th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 11th. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is currently 68.81%.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

