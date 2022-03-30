MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $862.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $856.03 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 EPS.

Shares of NYSE MSM traded up $3.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.14. 10,729 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 535,484. MSC Industrial Direct has a 1 year low of $74.20 and a 1 year high of $96.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 11th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.81%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.71.

In other news, EVP Steven N. Baruch sold 15,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.95, for a total transaction of $1,275,032.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 28.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 24.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile (Get Rating)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

