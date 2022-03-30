Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Myomo, Inc. is a commercial stage medical robotics company. It offers expanded mobility which suffering from neurological disorders and upper limb paralysis. The company develops and markets the MyoPro(R) product line of lightweight, non-invasive, powered arm braces to restore function in the paralyzed or weakened arms and hands of individuals. Myomo, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge,Massachusetts. “

Get Myomo alerts:

MYO has been the subject of several other research reports. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Myomo in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on Myomo from $34.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:MYO opened at $3.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.26 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.10. Myomo has a 12-month low of $3.70 and a 12-month high of $14.35.

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.03). Myomo had a negative return on equity of 71.00% and a negative net margin of 74.85%. Analysts predict that Myomo will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Myomo by 326.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 4,005 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Myomo by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Myomo in the third quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Myomo by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 7,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Myomo by 4.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 39.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Myomo (Get Rating)

Myomo, Inc, a wearable medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric orthotics for people with neuromuscular disorders in the United States. The company offers MyoPro, a myoelectric-controlled upper limb brace or orthosis product used for supporting a patient's weak or paralyzed arm to enable and improve functional activities of daily living.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Myomo (MYO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Myomo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myomo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.