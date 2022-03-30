Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.40.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MYOV shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Myovant Sciences from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

MYOV stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $14.20. The company had a trading volume of 3,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,834. Myovant Sciences has a 12-month low of $11.30 and a 12-month high of $27.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 2.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.93.

Myovant Sciences ( NYSE:MYOV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $54.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.82) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Myovant Sciences will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Myovant Sciences news, insider David C. Marek sold 19,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total transaction of $291,867.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 2,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.27, for a total value of $36,949.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,628 shares of company stock worth $401,625 over the last quarter. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Myovant Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Myovant Sciences by 563.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in Myovant Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Myovant Sciences by 126.0% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Myovant Sciences by 280.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,794 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

