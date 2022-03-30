Nano-X Imaging (NNOX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 31st. Analysts expect Nano-X Imaging to post earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NNOX opened at $9.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 17.96, a current ratio of 17.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $462.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 3.05. Nano-X Imaging has a 52-week low of $8.23 and a 52-week high of $64.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.55.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nano-X Imaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NNOX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 608,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,847,000 after purchasing an additional 16,812 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 245,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,528,000 after acquiring an additional 3,871 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Nano-X Imaging by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 209,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,041,000 after purchasing an additional 9,770 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Nano-X Imaging during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,394,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Nano-X Imaging by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 78,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 31,533 shares in the last quarter. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd., a development-stage company, develops, produces, and commercializes digital X-ray source technology for the medical imaging industry worldwide. Its X-ray source is based on a novel digital MEMs semiconductor cathode. The company also develops a prototype of the Nanox.ARC, a medical imaging system incorporating its novel digital X-ray source; and Nanox.CLOUD, a companion cloud-based software that will allow for the delivery of medical screening as a service.

