NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
NNVC stock opened at $2.23 on Tuesday. NanoViricides has a 1 year low of $1.67 and a 1 year high of $7.86. The company has a market capitalization of $25.72 million, a P/E ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 0.87.
NanoViricides Company Profile
