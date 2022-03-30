Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $892.50 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) will report $892.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Nasdaq’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $910.00 million and the lowest is $880.00 million. Nasdaq reported sales of $851.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Nasdaq will report full-year sales of $3.59 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.58 billion to $3.60 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.76 billion to $3.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Nasdaq.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $885.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.46 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 20.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NDAQ. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Nasdaq from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Nasdaq from $230.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com raised Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Argus raised Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.67.

Shares of NDAQ traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $182.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,569. The stock has a market cap of $29.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Nasdaq has a 12-month low of $147.01 and a 12-month high of $214.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $173.96 and its 200 day moving average is $191.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.64%.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total value of $1,228,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.35, for a total transaction of $167,247.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Nasdaq in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Nasdaq in the fourth quarter worth $223,655,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Nasdaq in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nasdaq in the fourth quarter worth $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nasdaq (NDAQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.