National Bank Financial Lowers Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Price Target to C$5.50

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$5.75 to C$5.50 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $6.00 to $5.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.38.

Get Fortuna Silver Mines alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FSM opened at $3.83 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Fortuna Silver Mines has a one year low of $2.91 and a one year high of $7.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 1.32.

Fortuna Silver Mines ( NYSE:FSM Get Rating ) (TSE:FVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 9.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 67.5% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 43,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 17,406 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 17,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 93,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 31,952 shares in the last quarter. 26.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fortuna Silver Mines (Get Rating)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and mining of precious and base metal deposits in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and CÃ´te d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine situated in south western Burkina Faso; and SÃ©guÃ©la gold mine located in south western CÃ´te d'Ivoire.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.