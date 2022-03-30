National Bank of Canada FI Acquires New Stake in Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 111,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,931,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Playtika by 3,527.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 99,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 96,544 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Playtika in the fourth quarter worth about $179,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Playtika during the fourth quarter worth $189,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Playtika in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,587,000. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in Playtika in the third quarter valued at about $313,000. 20.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLTK stock opened at $19.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08 and a beta of -0.08. Playtika Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $14.81 and a 12 month high of $30.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.73.

Playtika ( NASDAQ:PLTK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $649.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.00 million. Playtika had a net margin of 11.94% and a negative return on equity of 61.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Playtika Holding Corp. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

PLTK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Playtika in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Macquarie assumed coverage on Playtika in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Playtika in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Playtika from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Playtika from $29.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Playtika currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

