National Bank of Canada FI Invests $1.83 Million in Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 325,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,830,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LU. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Lufax by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 147,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 37,936 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Lufax in the fourth quarter worth about $1,830,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Lufax by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,496,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,173,000 after acquiring an additional 6,812,317 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lufax by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 515,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,600,000 after acquiring an additional 26,103 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Lufax in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. 24.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Lufax stock opened at $5.95 on Wednesday. Lufax Holding Ltd has a 1 year low of $4.09 and a 1 year high of $14.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.63 and its 200 day moving average is $6.18. The stock has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Lufax ( NYSE:LU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Lufax had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 27.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th.

LU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Macquarie cut Lufax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lufax has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.01.

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

