National Bank of Canada FI Makes New Investment in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,130,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bard Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 326.9% in the 4th quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 41,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after buying an additional 31,795 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 315,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,611,000 after buying an additional 13,817 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $794,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 744.1% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 2,195 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on IONS. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. William Blair raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.61.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $36.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of -96.00 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.98 and its 200 day moving average is $32.43. The company has a quick ratio of 9.65, a current ratio of 9.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.04 and a 12-month high of $47.87.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.61. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a negative return on equity of 4.37%. The firm had revenue of $440.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.44) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

