National Bankshares Lowers Stelco (TSE:STLC) to Hold

Stelco (TSE:STLC – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at National Bankshares to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$55.00 target price on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.70% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Stelco to a “buy” rating and set a C$62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Eight Capital initiated coverage on shares of Stelco in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$62.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Stelco to a “buy” rating and set a C$56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Stelco to C$55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$53.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$57.05.

Shares of STLC traded down C$0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$52.53. 107,322 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 464,514. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.83 billion and a PE ratio of 2.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$41.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$41.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.69, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Stelco has a one year low of C$26.00 and a one year high of C$56.99.

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

