National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “National Instruments Corporation, or NI, is an American multinational company with international operation. It is a producer of automated test equipment and virtual instrumentation software. Common applications include data acquisition, instrument control and machine vision. National Instruments has equipped engineers and scientists with tools that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. NI’s graphical system design approach to engineering provides an integrated software and hardware platform that speeds the development of any system needing measurement and control. The company’s long-term vision and focus on improving society through its technology ensures the success of its customers, employees, suppliers and shareholders. “

NATI has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of National Instruments in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of National Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of National Instruments from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.67.

Shares of National Instruments stock opened at $41.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.65 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.00. National Instruments has a one year low of $36.67 and a one year high of $46.42.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. National Instruments had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The firm had revenue of $420.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that National Instruments will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

In other National Instruments news, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 1,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total value of $57,788.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Karen Marie Rapp sold 3,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $135,587.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,582 shares of company stock worth $385,142. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Instruments by 924.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of National Instruments by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of National Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of National Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of National Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

