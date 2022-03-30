Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $85.49. Nelnet shares last traded at $85.45, with a volume of 50,579 shares traded.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Nelnet from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Get Nelnet alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.97, a quick ratio of 57.43 and a current ratio of 57.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.01.

Nelnet ( NYSE:NNI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $394.49 million for the quarter. Nelnet had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 26.20%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Nelnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.41%.

In other news, insider William J. Munn sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.44, for a total transaction of $48,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 45.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Nelnet by 147.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,135 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 7,235 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Nelnet by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,556 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after buying an additional 8,028 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Nelnet by 175.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,520 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 5,428 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 4.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,728 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nelnet during the second quarter worth approximately $960,000.

Nelnet Company Profile (NYSE:NNI)

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The Loan Servicing and Systems segment provides loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nelnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nelnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.