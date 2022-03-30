Nestree Trading Up 30.6% This Week (EGG)

Nestree (EGG) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 30th. Nestree has a total market cap of $94.62 million and approximately $7.12 million worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nestree coin can now be bought for $0.0385 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Nestree has traded 30.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,296.42 or 0.99994501 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.05 or 0.00065652 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001303 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00023952 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002686 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002128 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000947 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00012016 BTC.

Nestree is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 2,994,901,340 coins and its circulating supply is 2,457,880,474 coins. The official message board for Nestree is medium.com/nestree . The official website for Nestree is www.nestree.io . Nestree’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nestree directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nestree should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nestree using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

