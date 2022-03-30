Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $103.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $122.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.50.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

NASDAQ NBIX opened at $92.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.93. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 1 year low of $71.88 and a 1 year high of $108.01.

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.69). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 6.89%. The company had revenue of $312.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 15,000 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.43, for a total transaction of $1,116,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 8,455 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.05, for a total transaction of $803,647.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,913 shares of company stock valued at $5,552,239 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $5,270,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $65,446,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 646.9% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 28,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,417,000 after acquiring an additional 24,582 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 34,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 158,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,050,000 after acquiring an additional 12,079 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.