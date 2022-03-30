New Age Metals (CVE:NAM) Trading Down 4.3%

Shares of New Age Metals Inc. (CVE:NAM – Get Rating) were down 4.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 217,240 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 203,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.
The stock has a market capitalization of C$23.63 million and a P/E ratio of -18.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.11. The company has a current ratio of 15.30, a quick ratio of 15.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
New Age Metals Company Profile (CVE:NAM)
