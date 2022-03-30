New Age Metals (CVE:NAM) Trading Down 4.3%

Shares of New Age Metals Inc. (CVE:NAM – Get Rating) were down 4.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 217,240 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 203,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$23.63 million and a P/E ratio of -18.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.11. The company has a current ratio of 15.30, a quick ratio of 15.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

New Age Metals Inc, a mineral exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops platinum group metals (PGMs), and precious and base metal properties in Canada. It holds interests in the River Valley PGE project located in the Dana and Pardo townships of Northern Ontario; the Genesis PGE/polymetallic project located in south central Alaska; and eight lithium projects situated to the northeast of Winnipeg, Manitoba.

