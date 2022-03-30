New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) Price Target Raised to $13.50 at Raymond James

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Raymond James from $13.00 to $13.50 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

NRZ has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com cut New Residential Investment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on New Residential Investment from $12.50 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Residential Investment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, New Residential Investment currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.57.

NRZ opened at $11.25 on Tuesday. New Residential Investment has a 12 month low of $8.98 and a 12 month high of $11.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.89.

New Residential Investment ( NYSE:NRZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 30.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. New Residential Investment’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that New Residential Investment will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. New Residential Investment’s payout ratio is currently 64.94%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 368.5% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in New Residential Investment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in New Residential Investment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in New Residential Investment by 207.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in New Residential Investment by 121.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. 46.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.

