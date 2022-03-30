New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $8.31 Million Holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 129,976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,968 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.14% of National Fuel Gas worth $8,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFG. FMR LLC raised its stake in National Fuel Gas by 109.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 201,013 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,254,000 after purchasing an additional 105,217 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in National Fuel Gas by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,743 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $17,437,000 after purchasing an additional 89,633 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in National Fuel Gas by 147.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 56,899 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 33,947 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in National Fuel Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Donald L. Hagan LLC raised its stake in National Fuel Gas by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 18,848 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of National Fuel Gas stock opened at $69.14 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.55. National Fuel Gas has a 52-week low of $49.16 and a 52-week high of $69.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.69.

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.13. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 22.63% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The business had revenue of $546.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Analysts predict that National Fuel Gas will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is 39.91%.

In other news, Director Ronald J. Tanski sold 42,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.96, for a total value of $2,934,592.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 170,220 shares of company stock worth $10,835,780. 1.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NFG shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of National Fuel Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.25.

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

