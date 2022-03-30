NewSquare Capital LLC Has $4.66 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 72,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,498,000 after acquiring an additional 3,579 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 6,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338 shares during the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 189,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,980,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272 shares during the last quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 119,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,962,000 after acquiring an additional 3,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $554,000. 69.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Shares of JPM stock opened at $141.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $127.27 and a twelve month high of $172.96. The company has a market cap of $416.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.64.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 38.00%. The business had revenue of $29.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.79 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 26.06%.

JPM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group set a $197.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.53.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile (Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.