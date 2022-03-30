NextDAO (NAX) Reaches Market Cap of $2.06 Million

NextDAO (NAX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. One NextDAO coin can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. NextDAO has a total market capitalization of $2.06 million and $213,190.00 worth of NextDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, NextDAO has traded down 3.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001827 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.17 or 0.00047001 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003569 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

NextDAO Coin Profile

NAX is a coin. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2019. NextDAO’s total supply is 2,309,204,121 coins and its circulating supply is 2,268,972,012 coins. NextDAO’s official website is nextdao.io/en . The official message board for NextDAO is medium.com/nebulasio/search?q=nax . NextDAO’s official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A next-generation DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) and the first to establish the creation of a smart asset platform. nextDAO will focus on on-chain interaction and collaboration to redefine the token economy by providing decentralized financial instruments and products via smart assets. During this process, nextDAO will also discover new business scenarios and promote ecosystem applications. nextDAO will consist of a collection of framework models to promote a new paradigm shift. This framework includes a set of smart contracts designed to solve a series of problems from currency to governance. “

NextDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NextDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NextDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NextDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

