NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) Stock Price Up 7.1%

NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Rating)’s share price rose 7.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.92 and last traded at $6.65. Approximately 13,723 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,769,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.21.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of NextDecade from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.13. The stock has a market cap of $813.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.63 and a beta of 0.16.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP increased its stake in NextDecade by 0.4% in the third quarter. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP now owns 9,486,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,373,000 after purchasing an additional 36,856 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of NextDecade by 12,069.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,759,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,452,000 after acquiring an additional 3,728,811 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of NextDecade by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,780,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,075,000 after acquiring an additional 607,456 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NextDecade by 121.2% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 871,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 477,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of NextDecade by 39.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 772,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 219,867 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.27% of the company’s stock.

About NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT)

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

