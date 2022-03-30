NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) Stock Price Up 7.1%

NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Rating)’s share price rose 7.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.92 and last traded at $6.65. Approximately 13,723 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,769,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.21.
Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of NextDecade from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.13. The stock has a market cap of $813.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.63 and a beta of 0.16.
About NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT)
NextDecade Corp. is a development company.
