NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $89.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “NextEra Energy — through solid execution of organic projects and strategic acquisitions — is on course to achieve long-term growth objectives. NextEra currently has a lot of renewable projects in its backlog and the number is rising every quarter, which is aiding NextEra to reduce emissions. The merger of Gulf Power and FPL further strengthens NextEra’s position in Florida. Improving Florida economy and NEE’s reliable energy services is expanding its customer volume in every quarter. NextEra has ample liquidity to meet the current debt obligations. NextEra Energy’s shares have outperformed the industry in the past year. However, nature of its business is subject to complex federal, state and other regulations. Unfavorable weather conditions and an increase in supply costs adversely impact earnings.”

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on NEE. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $89.75.

NYSE:NEE opened at $84.62 on Tuesday. NextEra Energy has a one year low of $69.79 and a one year high of $93.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $166.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.75, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.13.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 93.92%.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO James L. Robo acquired 64,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $77.26 per share, with a total value of $4,998,026.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Naren K. Gursahaney acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $73.62 per share, with a total value of $147,240.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 73,691 shares of company stock valued at $5,648,077. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 275.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 52,510 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 75.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

