Nexters Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEV) Short Interest Up 43.1% in March

Nexters Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 322,800 shares, an increase of 43.1% from the February 28th total of 225,600 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 19,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 17.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ GDEV remained flat at $$6.38 on Wednesday. Nexters has a 1 year low of $6.20 and a 1 year high of $13.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.76.

Get Nexters alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nexters during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nexters during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nexters during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $177,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nexters during the 4th quarter worth approximately $282,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Nexters in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $354,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Nexters Inc operates as a game development company worldwide. It also offers mobile games. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Limassol, Cyprus.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nexters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.