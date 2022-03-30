Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Analyst Upgrade

Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $28.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Approximately 433,682 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 10,023,787 shares.The stock last traded at $27.05 and had previously closed at $26.72.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NLSN. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Nielsen from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial cut shares of Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Nielsen from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nielsen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.11.

Get Nielsen alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Nielsen by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,672,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $465,021,000 after acquiring an additional 163,298 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Nielsen by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,536,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $413,289,000 after acquiring an additional 156,569 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC grew its stake in Nielsen by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 16,431,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $337,012,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393,887 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Nielsen by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,454,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $296,574,000 after acquiring an additional 3,317,439 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Nielsen by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,480,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $277,871,000 after acquiring an additional 3,388,422 shares during the period. 99.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $894.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.15 million. Nielsen had a net margin of 27.51% and a return on equity of 18.79%. Nielsen’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.99%.

Nielsen declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 28th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 16% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN)

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nielsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nielsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.