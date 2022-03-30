Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Receives $27,537.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $284.35.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NTDOY shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Nintendo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Nintendo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Nomura started coverage on shares of Nintendo in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Nintendo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th.

Get Nintendo alerts:

OTCMKTS:NTDOY opened at $67.60 on Friday. Nintendo has a fifty-two week low of $52.95 and a fifty-two week high of $78.89. The stock has a market cap of $70.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.24.

Nintendo ( OTCMKTS:NTDOY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.41. Nintendo had a net margin of 28.14% and a return on equity of 25.20%. The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nintendo will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTDOY. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nintendo in the 4th quarter worth $3,607,000. Gagnon Securities LLC grew its stake in Nintendo by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 15,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Nintendo by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 58,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after purchasing an additional 15,100 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Nintendo by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 58,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after buying an additional 15,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Nintendo by 677.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 58,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,439,000 after purchasing an additional 51,343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Nintendo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes electronic entertainment products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It offers video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware systems and related software.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nintendo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nintendo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.