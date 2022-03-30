Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $10.22 Per Share

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha in a report issued on Wednesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Lee anticipates that the company will post earnings of $10.22 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha’s FY2023 earnings at $11.61 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.50 EPS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.
Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha Company Profile (Get Rating)
Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha provides marine, land, and air transportation services worldwide. The company offers various logistics services, including liner trading services, such as container shipping, and terminal and stevedoring services for containerships, car carriers, and cruise ships; and air cargo transportation services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (NPNYY)
- It’s “Game On!” For Academy Sports + Outdoors
- Dave & Buster’s Recovery Hits A Snag
- Institutions Bet Big On The Lovesac Company, It’s Not To Late To Get In Too
- 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Rising from the Ashes
- Can UnitedHealth Group Stock be an Inflation Hedge?
Receive News & Ratings for Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.