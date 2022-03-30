Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $10.22 Per Share

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha in a report issued on Wednesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Lee anticipates that the company will post earnings of $10.22 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha’s FY2023 earnings at $11.61 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.50 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Shares of Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha stock opened at $18.44 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.96 and its 200 day moving average is $16.01. Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha has a twelve month low of $6.58 and a twelve month high of $21.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha provides marine, land, and air transportation services worldwide. The company offers various logistics services, including liner trading services, such as container shipping, and terminal and stevedoring services for containerships, car carriers, and cruise ships; and air cargo transportation services.

