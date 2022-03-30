NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Acquires 37,981 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 259,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,981 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $12,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 3.3% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 3.6% during the third quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 6,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 29,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

In related news, insider David P. Melito sold 9,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $430,613.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

SYF opened at $36.76 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.59 and a 200 day moving average of $45.55. The stock has a market cap of $19.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.02, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $33.76 and a 52-week high of $52.49.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.01. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 30.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 15th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.01%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SYF. Stephens reduced their target price on Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $63.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.16.

About Synchrony Financial (Get Rating)

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.