NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Boosts Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 166,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,268 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $20,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNI. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 448 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway in the third quarter valued at $61,000. 69.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $149.00 price objective for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.35.

CNI opened at $136.06 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $125.34 and its 200 day moving average is $124.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $100.66 and a fifty-two week high of $136.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.80.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 33.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.579 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.71%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

