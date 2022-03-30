NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Boosts Holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 134.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 336,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193,100 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned approximately 0.05% of Canadian Pacific Railway worth $24,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CP. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 46.1% during the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 28,753,046 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,870,961,000 after buying an additional 9,070,375 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the third quarter worth approximately $224,337,000. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 11.5% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 22,392,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,461,813,000 after buying an additional 2,308,635 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the third quarter worth approximately $148,351,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 29.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,463,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $548,893,000 after buying an additional 1,923,228 shares in the last quarter. 79.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$106.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 21st. UBS Group raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.50.

CP stock opened at $82.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $76.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.90. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 12 month low of $64.37 and a 12 month high of $83.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.29.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 35.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 17.51%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

