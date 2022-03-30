NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Decreases Stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lessened its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,426 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,011 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned 0.05% of Align Technology worth $27,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 39 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 39 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 41 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

ALGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised Align Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $880.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Align Technology from $675.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $454.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Align Technology in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $575.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Align Technology from $745.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $693.38.

Align Technology stock opened at $452.94 on Wednesday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $372.62 and a 1-year high of $737.45. The company has a market cap of $35.69 billion, a PE ratio of 46.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $471.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $581.12.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.13. Align Technology had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 19.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Align Technology (Get Rating)

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

