NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Decreases Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lowered its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 183,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,491 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $36,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 1,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 12,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 15,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,054,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Bridge Advisors grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 16,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $194.06 on Wednesday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.14 and a 52-week high of $228.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 28.81% and a return on equity of 12.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 39.40%.

Several research firms have weighed in on PNC. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $209.00 to $196.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.53.

In other news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.59, for a total transaction of $1,004,245.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

