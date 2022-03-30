NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Increases Stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) by 72.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 201,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,583 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned about 0.30% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $22,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RGA. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 321.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 367.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Emfo LLC increased its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 111.9% in the 3rd quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 947 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

RGA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $125.00 to $123.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.36.

NYSE:RGA opened at $112.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $109.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.93. The company has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.18. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $94.32 and a 1-year high of $134.93.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($1.39). Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 0.60%. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 10.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.34%.

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America, Canada, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Corporate and Other.

