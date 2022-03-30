NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Reduces Stock Position in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. decreased its stake in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,413 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $10,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DRE. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Duke Realty by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 267,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,822,000 after purchasing an additional 6,862 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Duke Realty by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 63,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,143,000 after acquiring an additional 7,797 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Duke Realty by 35.8% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 33,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 8,777 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Duke Realty by 0.5% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 348,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,986,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Duke Realty by 8.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,774,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,717,000 after buying an additional 293,989 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DRE opened at $58.70 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Duke Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $41.84 and a 12 month high of $66.22.

Duke Realty ( NYSE:DRE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 77.12%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.78%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DRE. Raymond James lifted their target price on Duke Realty from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial upgraded Duke Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Duke Realty from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Duke Realty from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.27.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

