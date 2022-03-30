NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Sells 16,246 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. reduced its holdings in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 351,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,246 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned 0.09% of Equity Residential worth $31,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 3.5% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 1.1% in the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 19,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in Equity Residential by 3.6% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Equity Residential by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Equity Residential from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Equity Residential in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their target price on Equity Residential from $87.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Equity Residential from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.29.

Shares of EQR stock opened at $92.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Equity Residential has a 52-week low of $70.90 and a 52-week high of $93.03.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $645.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.11 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 54.09%. Equity Residential’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. This is a boost from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.62%.

In other Equity Residential news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $9,201,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Ian Kaufman sold 870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total value of $78,413.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 108,371 shares of company stock valued at $9,955,478. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Equity Residential Company Profile (Get Rating)

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.