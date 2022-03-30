NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Sells 2,352 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. cut its stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,138 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,352 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $11,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LEN. CX Institutional raised its stake in Lennar by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 686 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lennar by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 284 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lennar by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Lennar by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,046 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lennar by 0.3% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 51,005 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,778,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

LEN stock opened at $85.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.63 billion, a PE ratio of 6.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 9.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.67. Lennar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.52 and a fifty-two week high of $117.54.

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The construction company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.10. Lennar had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 16.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is a boost from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 26th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.75%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LEN. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com raised Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Lennar from $142.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Lennar from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.14.

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

