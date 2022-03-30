Nobilis Health (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH) Issues Earnings Results

Nobilis Health (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH – Get Rating) (TSE:NHC) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The healthcare company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nobilis Health updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of HLTH opened at $6.70 on Wednesday. Nobilis Health has a 1 year low of $6.45 and a 1 year high of $22.55.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HLTH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nobilis Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Nobilis Health from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Nobilis Health by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 52,455 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 2,455 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Nobilis Health during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Nobilis Health during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Nobilis Health in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Nobilis Health by 635.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,197 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,947 shares during the period.

Nobilis Health Corp. owns and manages ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs), and acute-care and surgical hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Medical Services and Marketing. The company's healthcare facilities provides surgical procedures in various clinical specialties, including orthopedic surgery, podiatric, vein and vascular, pain management, gastro- intestinal, gynecology, and general, as well as ear, nose, and throat.

