Nobilis Health (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH) Issues Earnings Results

Nobilis Health (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH – Get Rating) (TSE:NHC) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The healthcare company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nobilis Health updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of HLTH opened at $6.70 on Wednesday. Nobilis Health has a 1 year low of $6.45 and a 1 year high of $22.55.
Several research analysts have recently commented on HLTH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nobilis Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Nobilis Health from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.
Nobilis Health Company Profile (Get Rating)
Nobilis Health Corp. owns and manages ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs), and acute-care and surgical hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Medical Services and Marketing. The company's healthcare facilities provides surgical procedures in various clinical specialties, including orthopedic surgery, podiatric, vein and vascular, pain management, gastro- intestinal, gynecology, and general, as well as ear, nose, and throat.
