Nord Finance (NORD) Trading Up 34.5% This Week

Nord Finance (NORD) traded up 20.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 30th. One Nord Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $1.44 or 0.00003064 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Nord Finance has traded 34.5% higher against the dollar. Nord Finance has a market capitalization of $7.49 million and $1.62 million worth of Nord Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.52 or 0.00047765 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,386.58 or 0.07182924 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47,029.11 or 0.99748553 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.02 or 0.00055191 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Nord Finance Profile

Nord Finance was first traded on January 12th, 2021. Nord Finance’s total supply is 9,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,187,582 coins. Nord Finance’s official Twitter account is @Nord_Finance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nord Finance, a blockchain agnostic platform, is an advanced decentralized financial ecosystem focusing on simplifying decentralized finance products for users by highlighting traditional finance’s key attributes. Deployed on the Ethereum Network, it integrates multi-chain interoperability, thus proposing a plethora of financial primitives, which constitute savings, advisory, loans against assets, investment/funds management, and swaps. “

Buying and Selling Nord Finance

